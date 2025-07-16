Jan Urban Takes the Helm: A New Chapter for Poland's National Football

Jan Urban has been named as the new national manager for Poland's football team, announced the Polish Football Association (PZPN) on Wednesday. The 63-year-old takes over following Michal Probierz's resignation in June, sparked by disputes over replacing Robert Lewandowski as team captain.

Serving as Poland's fifth coach since 2021, Urban follows Probierz's tenure, who resigned after a controversial captaincy change led to Lewandowski stepping down from national duties. Urban's first challenge is an away match against the Netherlands on September 4, with World Cup qualification as the ultimate goal, shared PZPN President Cezary Kulesza.

Urban brings a wealth of experience, having earned 57 caps for Poland and initiated his coaching career in Spain with Osasuna. His accomplishments include leading Legia Warsaw to a league title in 2013, highlighting his successful managerial journey, despite his recent departure from Gornik Zabrze in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)