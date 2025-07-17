Ben Stokes: A Resurgence on the Battlefield
Ben Stokes' powerful performance in the third test against India demonstrated his renewed physical confidence post-injury. Stokes played a key role in England's victory, excelling in both bowling and batting. His dedication and recovery serve as an inspiring example to his teammates and cricket fans.
Ben Stokes exhibited a standout performance in the third test against India, showcasing his regained confidence in his physical capabilities following his injury setbacks, according to fellow cricketer Joe Root.
At Lord's, the England captain bowled an impressive 44 overs, the highest in the match, securing five crucial wickets and leading England to a narrow 22-run victory, giving them a 2-1 series lead. Despite his demanding bowling workload, Stokes also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 44 and 33 runs, earning him the player of the match accolade.
Following a successful hamstring surgery and intensive fitness regime that saw him shed 10 kg, Stokes appears fully rejuvenated. His former teammate, Root, lauds his determination, noting, "He's just desperate to be the man and make things happen." The upcoming fourth test at Old Trafford on July 23 will reveal if Stokes can continue this impressive form.
(With inputs from agencies.)
