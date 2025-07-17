Left Menu

Tee-Off Triumph: A Star-Studded Start to the 153rd British Open

The 153rd British Open commenced with Padraig Harrington hitting the inaugural tee shot. The event at Royal Portrush features top players like Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, showcasing a lineup of golf's elite, vying for the prestigious Claret Jug amidst challenging conditions.

Updated: 17-07-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The historic 153rd British Open teed off at Royal Portrush on Thursday, marking the beginning of one of golf's most prestigious tournaments. Under overcast skies, Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open champion, initiated play alongside fellow competitors, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele was scheduled for a morning start. He is teamed up with American JJ Spaun and Spain's Jon Rahm, who holds this year's U.S. Open title. Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler hits the course with compatriot Collin Morikawa and Ireland's Shane Lowry, the 2019 Portrush victor.

In the afternoon, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy aims for his second Claret Jug as he competes against England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas. This year's Open promises an intense showcase of golf's top talent battling it out for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

