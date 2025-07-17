Tee-Off Triumph: A Star-Studded Start to the 153rd British Open

The historic 153rd British Open teed off at Royal Portrush on Thursday, marking the beginning of one of golf's most prestigious tournaments. Under overcast skies, Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open champion, initiated play alongside fellow competitors, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele was scheduled for a morning start. He is teamed up with American JJ Spaun and Spain's Jon Rahm, who holds this year's U.S. Open title. Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler hits the course with compatriot Collin Morikawa and Ireland's Shane Lowry, the 2019 Portrush victor.

In the afternoon, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy aims for his second Claret Jug as he competes against England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas. This year's Open promises an intense showcase of golf's top talent battling it out for glory.

