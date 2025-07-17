Left Menu

Spidercam Revolutionizes Golf Coverage at British Open

The British Open has introduced Spidercam, a novel technology enhancing the viewing experience by providing unique aerial perspectives. Debuting at Royal Portrush, the camera offers dynamic views of the 18th green. Despite being a novelty in golf, Spidercam has been used in other sports, evident by its trials and triumphs.

In a bid to modernize coverage, the British Open has embraced Spidercam technology, previously unutilized in golf. Premiering at Royal Portrush, the system hovers over the 18th green, capturing dynamic aerial shots that enrich the viewers' experience.

This technological leap cost the R&A approximately 300,000 pounds. The decision comes amidst Spidercam's established presence in sports like soccer and cricket, where its usage isn't without challenges, as it occasionally alters the dynamics on the field, evidenced by past incidents.

The R&A remains optimistic, with chief commercial officer Neil Armit expressing confidence that the innovation will offer golf enthusiasts worldwide a novel perspective on the game, setting a precedent for future tournaments.

