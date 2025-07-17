Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Remembering Samuele Privitera at Tour de France

Samuele Privitera, a 19-year-old cyclist, was mourned before the Tour de France's 12th stage after a fatal crash in Italy. Details of the accident remain unclear. Tadej Pogacar expressed sorrow over the loss. The death has profoundly impacted Privitera’s team, who remember him as irreplaceable.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:03 IST
In a somber moment before the 12th stage of the Tour de France, riders held a minute's applause to honor Samuele Privitera, a promising young cyclist who tragically lost his life in a crash while racing in Italy.

The incident occurred during the first stage of the Tour of Valle D'Aosta, leaving the cycling world in shock. Privitera was racing for the Hagens Berman Jayco team, known for nurturing upcoming talents. Tour de France favorite Tadej Pogacar, himself a victim of a recent crash, expressed deep sorrow, highlighting the dangers inherent in professional cycling.

Reports indicate that the crash happened on a descent in Aosta, where he reportedly lost his helmet before crashing at high speed. The incident has cast a shadow over the races, with the Hagens Berman Jayco team speaking fondly of Privitera's vibrant personality and generous spirit, which will be sorely missed.

