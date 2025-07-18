Left Menu

Crisis on Court: WNBPA and WNBA Reach Impasse Over Labor Agreement

The Women's National Basketball Players Association and the WNBA are struggling to agree on a new labor contract, raising fears of a work stoppage. Players demand a transformative deal that reflects the league's growth, but management's proposals fall short. An impasse could threaten the league's expansion plans.

The Women's National Basketball Players Association and the Women's National Basketball Association are locked in a stalemate over labor negotiations, sparking concerns over a potential work stoppage. Talks, involving over 40 players, took place on Thursday, leading up to the All-Star Game in Indianapolis this weekend amid serious discord.

The union has criticized the WNBA's response to its proposals, stating it failed to address key priorities since the players opted out of the current agreement. The players are calling for a new collective bargaining agreement that ensures a fair share of the business they built and better working conditions for today's and future players.

The existing CBA, celebrated in 2020 for advancing women's sports with improved pay and benefits, is now seen as outdated given the league's rapid growth, including a lucrative media rights deal starting in 2026. A stoppage could impact planned expansions into new cities, with the union underscoring that undervaluing players is unsustainable.

