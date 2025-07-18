Switzerland's Soccer Dream: Rewriting History on Home Turf

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland's soccer coach, is channeling history's lessons to gear up for a monumental match against Spain at the Women's European Championship. With her young team on the rise, Sundhage reflects on past triumphs to bolster their confidence.

The quarterfinal showdown occurs in Bern, where the historic 'Miracle of Bern' took place when West Germany shocked Hungary in the 1954 World Cup. Drawing parallels, Sundhage recalls Switzerland's men's 2010 World Cup win against Spain as a motivational tool for her squad.

Sundhage's strategy includes sharing stories and fostering belief in achieving the seemingly impossible. Alongside Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz, who expressed feeling inspired, the team aims to replicate past successes on their home ground against formidable Spanish talents Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.