Kefu Urges Wallabies to Defy Odds Against Lions

Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu is calling on Australia's forwards to bring intensity and fight as they prepare to take on the British & Irish Lions in the series-opener. Despite facing predictions of a 3-0 defeat and contending with key injuries, Kefu believes the Wallabies have the ability to defy expectations.

Kefu, who previously played in the Wallabies' victorious 2001 series against the Lions, sees the underdog status as a motivational tool. He encourages the untested flanker, Nick Champion de Crespigny, to step up in the absence of regular player Rob Valetini and embrace his role with intensity.

Kefu will also be leading the First Nations-Pasifika XV in a tour match against the Lions, although the team faces setbacks, including the exclusion of Pete Samu due to eligibility issues. The disputes have added tension to what is expected to be a fiercely competitive encounter.

