Left Menu

Kefu Urges Wallabies to Defy Odds Against Lions

Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu encourages Australia's forwards to defy expectations and bring intensity against the British & Irish Lions. Despite injuries and challenges, Kefu believes the Wallabies can upset the Lions. The team faces lineup adjustments, including newcomer Nick Champion de Crespigny filling in for injured Rob Valetini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:42 IST
Kefu Urges Wallabies to Defy Odds Against Lions

Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu is calling on Australia's forwards to bring intensity and fight as they prepare to take on the British & Irish Lions in the series-opener. Despite facing predictions of a 3-0 defeat and contending with key injuries, Kefu believes the Wallabies have the ability to defy expectations.

Kefu, who previously played in the Wallabies' victorious 2001 series against the Lions, sees the underdog status as a motivational tool. He encourages the untested flanker, Nick Champion de Crespigny, to step up in the absence of regular player Rob Valetini and embrace his role with intensity.

Kefu will also be leading the First Nations-Pasifika XV in a tour match against the Lions, although the team faces setbacks, including the exclusion of Pete Samu due to eligibility issues. The disputes have added tension to what is expected to be a fiercely competitive encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025