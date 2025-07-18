Scotland Dominates Samoa in Rugby Triumph

In a commanding display of skill and strategy, Scotland overwhelmed Samoa with a 41-12 victory at Eden Park on Friday, concluding their Pacific tour with a clean sweep. Despite the absence of nine players who are on the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia, Scotland managed a decisive performance.

The Scots outscored Samoa seven tries to two, with notable performances from players like Ewan Ashman, Rory Hutchinson, and Arron Reed. Fergus Burke and George Horne contributed with successful conversions, reflecting Scotland's robust offensive capabilities.

Samoa, returning to international play for the first time since September, struggled against the well-oiled Scottish team. Jamie Dobie's agility at scrumhalf was a standout, orchestrating plays that led to Scotland's commanding 22-0 lead by halftime, sealing their Pacific tour success.