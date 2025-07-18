Maharashtra Backs 'Govindas' with Insurance Boost

The Maharashtra government is taking a historic step by insuring 1.5 lakh 'govindas', individuals known for forming human pyramids to break pots during the Gokulashtami or 'dahi handi' festivals. This was announced by state sports minister Dattatray Bharne in the assembly.

This unique initiative recognizes the event as an adventure sport, given the high level of participation in Maharashtra. The decision doubles the number of insured participants compared to earlier years, as a response to the growing enthusiasm for the festival.

Funding the initiative, the State Sports Development Fund has allocated Rs 1.25 crore. In recent years, 75,000 govindas annually were insured by the Oriental Insurance Company, a number that is set to rise significantly for 2025. Participants are urged to maintain safety while engaging in these activities.