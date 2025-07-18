Brian Harman's Relentless Quest at the British Open

Brian Harman's knack for precision took center stage at the British Open, lifting him into the lead on Friday with an impeccable display of skill. The American showcased his prowess, sticking to fairways, sinking crucial putts, and letting others do the stressing.

Two years after securing a similar halfway lead at Royal Liverpool, Harman repeated history with a bogey-free six-under-par 65 at Royal Portrush. His calm demeanor and strategic play reflect a golfer comfortable in the elements, as British links courses seem to enhance his game.

Despite being overlooked by fans seeking Rory McIlroy, Harman's unflappable attitude and unwavering accuracy continue to make him a formidable contender. His simple approach focuses on each shot without heroics, proving a winning strategy at unpredictable courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)