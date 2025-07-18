Conway and Henry Shine as New Zealand Overpowers Zimbabwe in T20I

In a commanding display at the Harare Sports Club, New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The match saw key performances by right-arm seamer Matt Henry, who took three wickets, and opener Devon Conway, who scored an unbeaten 59.

New Zealand chased down Zimbabwe's modest total of 120 runs with ease, losing just two wickets and reaching the target with 37 balls to spare. Conway's exceptional form was crucial, as he partnered with Daryl Mitchell to finish the game without further loss.

Despite starting strong, Zimbabwe faltered in their innings, with only Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett contributing significantly. New Zealand's bowlers, led by Henry, restricted the host side effectively, ensuring another decisive win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)