Conway and Henry Shine as New Zealand Overpowers Zimbabwe in T20I
New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series, driven by Matt Henry's three-wicket haul and Devon Conway's unbeaten 59. This victory positions New Zealand at the top of the points table. Zimbabwe faced another defeat, struggling with the bat to put on only 120 runs.
In a commanding display at the Harare Sports Club, New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The match saw key performances by right-arm seamer Matt Henry, who took three wickets, and opener Devon Conway, who scored an unbeaten 59.
New Zealand chased down Zimbabwe's modest total of 120 runs with ease, losing just two wickets and reaching the target with 37 balls to spare. Conway's exceptional form was crucial, as he partnered with Daryl Mitchell to finish the game without further loss.
Despite starting strong, Zimbabwe faltered in their innings, with only Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett contributing significantly. New Zealand's bowlers, led by Henry, restricted the host side effectively, ensuring another decisive win for the visitors.
