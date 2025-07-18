Left Menu

Conway and Henry Shine as New Zealand Overpowers Zimbabwe in T20I

New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series, driven by Matt Henry's three-wicket haul and Devon Conway's unbeaten 59. This victory positions New Zealand at the top of the points table. Zimbabwe faced another defeat, struggling with the bat to put on only 120 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:12 IST
Conway and Henry Shine as New Zealand Overpowers Zimbabwe in T20I
New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. (Picture: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a commanding display at the Harare Sports Club, New Zealand eased to an eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The match saw key performances by right-arm seamer Matt Henry, who took three wickets, and opener Devon Conway, who scored an unbeaten 59.

New Zealand chased down Zimbabwe's modest total of 120 runs with ease, losing just two wickets and reaching the target with 37 balls to spare. Conway's exceptional form was crucial, as he partnered with Daryl Mitchell to finish the game without further loss.

Despite starting strong, Zimbabwe faltered in their innings, with only Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett contributing significantly. New Zealand's bowlers, led by Henry, restricted the host side effectively, ensuring another decisive win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025