Left Menu

Pedal Power: India's Youth Cycle Towards a Drug-Free Future

India's Minister of Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, leads a nationwide cycling event urging 15 lakh schools to promote health and combat substance abuse. With participation from 50,000 individuals weekly, the initiative aims to foster a healthier, drug-free future through the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:27 IST
Pedal Power: India's Youth Cycle Towards a Drug-Free Future
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Substance abuse poses a significant threat to India's youth, with 65% of the population under the age of 35. Recognizing the urgency, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will spearhead the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' on July 20, from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

This 32nd edition of the event will span 6,000 locations across India, collaborating with educational bodies like CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and others. Minister Mandaviya calls for 15 lakh schools to engage in this movement promoting health and a drug-free India, transforming the initiative into a nationwide phenomenon.

The event garners participation from various sectors, including Indian Army, CRPF, and celebrities, striving to engage communities on an unprecedented scale. The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' aims to empower the youth as nation builders, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a healthy, prosperous India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025