Pedal Power: India's Youth Cycle Towards a Drug-Free Future

Substance abuse poses a significant threat to India's youth, with 65% of the population under the age of 35. Recognizing the urgency, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will spearhead the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' on July 20, from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

This 32nd edition of the event will span 6,000 locations across India, collaborating with educational bodies like CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and others. Minister Mandaviya calls for 15 lakh schools to engage in this movement promoting health and a drug-free India, transforming the initiative into a nationwide phenomenon.

The event garners participation from various sectors, including Indian Army, CRPF, and celebrities, striving to engage communities on an unprecedented scale. The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' aims to empower the youth as nation builders, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a healthy, prosperous India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)