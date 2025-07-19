Left Menu

O'Leary Triumphs at Corona Open J-Bay with Stellar Performance

Connor O'Leary secured his first world championship title at the Corona Open J-Bay, defeating top competitors including world number one Yago Dora. O'Leary's standout performance, characterized by a perfect 10-point ride, marked a significant highlight in his career, while Gabriela Bryan won the women's event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:36 IST
Connor O'Leary of Japan achieved a career milestone by winning his first world championship tour title at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa. His remarkable performance saw him deliver the event's only 10-point ride, defeating the three-time J-Bay winner Filipe Toledo in the semi-finals and clinching the title against world number one, Yago Dora from Brazil, in the final.

Despite riding only three waves, O'Leary amassed impressive scores of 8.17 and 7.50, culminating in a two-wave score of 15.67 out of 20, comfortably surpassing Dora's 14.23. Reflecting on his victory, O'Leary expressed gratitude for the support he received, emphasizing his goal to inspire other goofy-foot surfers.

In the women's event, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan claimed victory with a score of 13.60, overcoming Australian world number one Molly Picklum. The tour progresses to Tahiti, with the top five men and women set to compete for the world title in Fiji following the 11-stop tour.

