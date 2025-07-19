Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel's Unexpected Exit from Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, who was in third place, abandoned the Tour de France during the challenging 14th stage, midway through the Col du Tourmalet ascent. The decision came as a surprise, cutting short his participation in the 182.6-km mountain trek from Pau to Superbagneres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:49 IST
Remco Evenepoel's Unexpected Exit from Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has unexpectedly withdrawn from the Tour de France. The 14th stage, spanning 182.6 kilometers from Pau to Superbagneres, proved too challenging for Evenepoel, pushing him to depart midway.

Despite being in a strong position, third overall, the Soudal-Quick Step rider could not continue the grueling race.

His departure occurred during the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet, the first of four tough climbs scheduled for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025