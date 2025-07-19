Remco Evenepoel's Unexpected Exit from Tour de France
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, who was in third place, abandoned the Tour de France during the challenging 14th stage, midway through the Col du Tourmalet ascent. The decision came as a surprise, cutting short his participation in the 182.6-km mountain trek from Pau to Superbagneres.
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has unexpectedly withdrawn from the Tour de France. The 14th stage, spanning 182.6 kilometers from Pau to Superbagneres, proved too challenging for Evenepoel, pushing him to depart midway.
Despite being in a strong position, third overall, the Soudal-Quick Step rider could not continue the grueling race.
His departure occurred during the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet, the first of four tough climbs scheduled for the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
