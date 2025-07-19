Remco Evenepoel's Unexpected Exit from Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has unexpectedly withdrawn from the Tour de France. The 14th stage, spanning 182.6 kilometers from Pau to Superbagneres, proved too challenging for Evenepoel, pushing him to depart midway.

Despite being in a strong position, third overall, the Soudal-Quick Step rider could not continue the grueling race.

His departure occurred during the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet, the first of four tough climbs scheduled for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)