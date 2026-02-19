Zimbabwe Embraces Underdog Status for Super 8 Challenge

Zimbabwe's assistant coach, Dion Ebrahim, has affirmed his team's readiness as they prepare to face India in the Super 8 stage. He embraces the underdog status, acknowledging that the pressure lies primarily with India, given their familiarity with home conditions.

Zimbabwe, having secured a notable victory over Sri Lanka to emerge at the top of Group B, is poised to take on reigning champions India, and other cricket giants like West Indies and South Africa. Ebrahim stressed the importance of not being overwhelmed by the occasion when facing India.

With comprehensive preparation and strategic planning, Zimbabwe aims to perform at the peak of their potential. As Ebrahim noted, T20 cricket is unpredictable, often hinging on moments of brilliance, which Zimbabwe hopes to capitalize on in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)