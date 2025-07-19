Left Menu

Spectator Collision at Tour de France: Ineos-Grenadiers Car Incident

During the 14th stage of the Tour de France, an Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit a spectator. The incident occurred near the top of the Col de Peyresourde. Organizers and Ineos-Grenadiers did not provide immediate comments on the incident.

On Saturday, during the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a spectator was struck by a team car belonging to Ineos-Grenadiers. The dramatic incident was caught on TV footage.

The collision occurred on the ascent to Col de Peyresourde, about 200 meters from the summit. The team car appeared to be navigating through the road as it collided with the spectator, who was there to support the cyclists.

Despite attempts to obtain responses, organizers stated they were unaware of the accident, and Ineos-Grenadiers did not issue any immediate comment regarding the incident.

