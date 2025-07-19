Rory McIlroy's Bizarre Trick Shot at British Open
Rory McIlroy's third-round play at the British Open hit an unexpected snag with an unusual trick shot at the 11th hole, leading to a bogey that affected his tournament standing. He inadvertently dislodged a second buried ball, surprising onlookers and himself at Royal Portrush.
Rory McIlroy experienced an unexpected twist during his third round at the British Open on Saturday. At the 11th hole, McIlroy unwittingly performed an unusual trick shot.
While attempting to clear a ball from the rough, he inadvertently uncovered a second ball that was buried in the turf. The surprise shot resulted in a bogey, a first for his round.
Despite an impressive start with three birdies in the initial four holes, McIlroy's form was affected, leaving him at 2 under for the day and 5 under for the tournament, trailing leader Scottie Scheffler by seven shots.
