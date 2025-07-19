Rory McIlroy's Bizarre Trick Shot at British Open

Rory McIlroy experienced an unexpected twist during his third round at the British Open on Saturday. At the 11th hole, McIlroy unwittingly performed an unusual trick shot.

While attempting to clear a ball from the rough, he inadvertently uncovered a second ball that was buried in the turf. The surprise shot resulted in a bogey, a first for his round.

Despite an impressive start with three birdies in the initial four holes, McIlroy's form was affected, leaving him at 2 under for the day and 5 under for the tournament, trailing leader Scottie Scheffler by seven shots.