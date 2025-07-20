Scottie Scheffler Poised for British Open Triumph

Scottie Scheffler solidified his lead at the British Open with a serene 67 during Saturday's third round, setting himself up as the favorite for his first British Open title. Despite the excitement generated by Rory McIlroy and others, Scheffler remains focused with a substantial four-stroke lead.

The spectacular day at Royal Portrush saw birdies and eagles aplenty. McIlroy, currently on five-under, captivated audiences with a series of birdies and an astonishing 56-foot eagle putt at the 12th. He stands resilient, aiming for a second British Open title on home turf.

Other contenders like China's Li Haotong and England's Matt Fitzpatrick continue to pose a challenge to Scheffler, with Haotong impressing with a steady 69. As the final round approaches, speculation mounts over whether Scheffler can maintain his composure and seize glory at the storied tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)