Rory McIlroy Rides Fan Wave to Shine at British Open

Rory McIlroy fed off the euphoria of his fans to deliver a stunning third-round 66 at Portrush on Saturday, keeping him in the race for a second British Open victory. The Northern Irishman, currently ranked world number two, overcame early challenges with a lackluster 70 and 69 in the first rounds.

His third-round surge included three birdies in the first four holes and an astounding 56-foot eagle putt on the par-five 12th, thrilling his supporters. After adding a birdie on the 15th, a single bogey on the 11th was his only misstep, concluding the day at eight under par.

However, McIlroy faces a significant challenge from top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who leads by six shots heading into the final round. McIlroy plans to spend a quiet evening and morning, strategically avoiding distractions like rugby, as he hopes to seize his next major title.