Wallabies Pin Hopes on Valetini and Skelton for Redemption

Australia is relying on Rob Valetini and Will Skelton to boost their chances against the British & Irish Lions after a defeat in the first test. Both players return from injury as Coach Joe Schmidt aims to revive the team's prospects in the upcoming match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 07:57 IST
Australia's rugby team, the Wallabies, is banking on a crucial comeback in the series against the British & Irish Lions with the return of key players Rob Valetini and Will Skelton. The duo missed the first test due to injuries, leaving the Wallabies to face a 24-5 deficit in the opening hour at Lang Park on Saturday.

Coach Joe Schmidt confirmed both Valetini and Skelton are fit for the second test, potentially pivotal in shifting the series back in Australia's favor. Their presence adds significant power to the Wallabies' pack, a vital component considering the Lions' robust performance led by halfbacks Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Despite a formidable comeback late in the game, Australia fell short. Schmidt acknowledges the steep challenge of overcoming the Lions' depth and experience, emphasizing the need for rapid improvement ahead of the crucial match in Melbourne. Valetini and Skelton's return raises hopes, but the Wallabies are acutely aware of the formidable opposition they face.

