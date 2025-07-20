From Motorcycle Helmets to Player Safety: Dennis Amiss on Cricket Evolution

Dennis Amiss sparked a revolution in cricket safety when he wore a motorcycle helmet equipped with a polycarbonate visor during Australia's World Series Cricket between 1977 and 1979. He faced formidable bowlers like Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson, prompting him to prioritize protection after witnessing the dangers firsthand.

The tragic death of Australia's Phillip Hughes highlights the ongoing risk to cricketers, despite advancements in safety gear. Amiss acknowledges improvements but warns that complete safety remains elusive. He journeyed through the challenges brought by heavy, restrictive early helmets to today's lighter versions.

Amiss also credits his resurgence against spin to Bishan Singh Bedi. Facing struggles against India's spin trio in 1972, Amiss received crucial practice facilitated by Bedi, ultimately aiding his later career success. These experiences underscore the evolving and supportive nature of international cricket.

