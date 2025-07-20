Manjrekar Backs Sudharsan for No.3 Spot Amid India's Struggles

Amidst the buzz of the ongoing India-England Test series, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced concerns over team India's batting order choices. In particular, Manjrekar has questioned the decision to drop Sai Sudharsan, a promising young player, from the No. 3 spot in favor of Karun Nair.

Manjrekar's comments, shared in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on X, revealed his preference for Sudharsan, especially after the latter's promising 30-run innings during his debut. Highlighting England's current weak bowling attack and flat pitches, Manjrekar argued that such conditions are ideal for nurturing young talent like Sudharsan.

In the series opening match, Sudharsan batted No. 3 but was replaced by Nair in subsequent matches after a mixed performance. Despite Nair's inclusion, he has failed to make a significant impact, recording an average score below expectations. With the fourth Test around the corner, India trails 1-2, amplifying calls for strategic alterations to the batting order.

