Rising Above: Jess Carter's Stand Against Racism

England defender Jess Carter steps away from social media due to racist abuse amid Euro 2025. Despite playing a key role in England's performance, she faces discrimination. FA CEO and UEFA condemn the abuse, pledging support for Carter and action against offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:51 IST
England defender Jess Carter has announced her decision to step away from social media during the Euro 2025 tournament in Switzerland, following a wave of racist abuse directed at her online. The 27-year-old, who has started all four of England's matches, shared her stance in an Instagram statement highlighting the need for self-protection and focus.

Carter's decision comes ahead of England's semifinal match against Italy in Geneva. FA CEO Mark Bullingham spoke out against the abuse, emphasizing that the organization is prioritizing Carter's well-being and collaborating with UK police to address the issue. He noted that this incident is not isolated, urging for swift action and justice.

In a show of solidarity, Carter's teammates and the governing body UEFA have condemned the discrimination. While the team will not take a knee before their next match, they are determined to explore new methods to combat racism. Representing their nation remains their highest honor, and they stand united against racial prejudice.

