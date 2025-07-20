Left Menu

Tim Wellens Conquers Stage 15 at Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens outpaced competitors to win Stage 15 of the Tour de France, consolidating UAE Team Emirates-XRG's dominance. Wellens launched a decisive attack 43 kilometers from the finish, outlasting rivals on a challenging course. Tadej Pogacar remains the overall race leader, edging closer to another Tour victory.

Tim Wellens demonstrated his prowess at the Tour de France by claiming victory on Stage 15, showcasing UAE Team Emirates-XRG's control over the race.

Wellens, a key support for overall leader Tadej Pogacar, made his move 43 kilometers from the finish line, leaving challengers behind. Fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts trailed by 1:28, while France's Julian Alaphillipe secured third place.

Pogacar, undeterred, maintains a 4:13 lead over Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings. Riders battled relentlessly in this demanding stage, with Wellens' tactical brilliance proving decisive in his triumphant ride to Carcassonne.

