Tim Wellens Conquers Stage 15 at Tour de France
Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens outpaced competitors to win Stage 15 of the Tour de France, consolidating UAE Team Emirates-XRG's dominance. Wellens launched a decisive attack 43 kilometers from the finish, outlasting rivals on a challenging course. Tadej Pogacar remains the overall race leader, edging closer to another Tour victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:09 IST
Tim Wellens demonstrated his prowess at the Tour de France by claiming victory on Stage 15, showcasing UAE Team Emirates-XRG's control over the race.
Wellens, a key support for overall leader Tadej Pogacar, made his move 43 kilometers from the finish line, leaving challengers behind. Fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts trailed by 1:28, while France's Julian Alaphillipe secured third place.
Pogacar, undeterred, maintains a 4:13 lead over Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings. Riders battled relentlessly in this demanding stage, with Wellens' tactical brilliance proving decisive in his triumphant ride to Carcassonne.
