Tim Wellens Conquers Stage 15 at Tour de France

Tim Wellens demonstrated his prowess at the Tour de France by claiming victory on Stage 15, showcasing UAE Team Emirates-XRG's control over the race.

Wellens, a key support for overall leader Tadej Pogacar, made his move 43 kilometers from the finish line, leaving challengers behind. Fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts trailed by 1:28, while France's Julian Alaphillipe secured third place.

Pogacar, undeterred, maintains a 4:13 lead over Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings. Riders battled relentlessly in this demanding stage, with Wellens' tactical brilliance proving decisive in his triumphant ride to Carcassonne.