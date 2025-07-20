Left Menu

India Shines at UWW Ranking Series with Stellar Wrestling Wins

India's Greco Roman and freestyle wrestlers shone at the UWW Ranking Series, winning multiple medals. Sumit secured a silver, while Anil Mor achieved bronze. Additionally, Indian women wrestlers claimed six medals, with Antim Panghal and Harshita winning gold, as Sujeet Kalkal and Rahul contributed with gold and bronze, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:20 IST
In a remarkable display of talent, India's Greco Roman and freestyle wrestlers made the country proud by clinching multiple medals at the UWW Ranking Series event on Sunday. Sumit bagged a silver, and Anil Mor secured a bronze in the Greco Roman category.

Sumit, competing in the 60kg event, showcased an impressive run but fell 0-5 to Azerbaijan's Nihat Mammadli in a challenging final. He began his campaign with a decisive 9-3 win over Sadyk Lalaev and efficiently pinned Korea's Dahyun Kim and Kazakhstan's Galym Kabdunassarov to reach the final.

Meanwhile, world number one Anil faced a tough quarterfinal, losing 1-6 to Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev. However, he fought back via the repechage and overcame world number three Artium Deleanu 7-0. In the bronze play-off, Anil bested Uzbekistan's Iktiyor Botirov. Additionally, Indian women wrestlers claimed six medals, including golds by Antim Panghal and Harshita, while Sujeet Kalkal won gold in the men's freestyle event, with Rahul securing a bronze.

