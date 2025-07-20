Left Menu

Tipperary Triumphs with Historic Comeback in All-Ireland Hurling Final

Tipperary pulled off a stunning comeback, defeating Cork by 15 points to win the All-Ireland hurling final. Despite Cork leading at halftime, Tipperary dominated the second half, led by 19-year-old Darragh McCarthy. The victory was sealed with a late penalty, as Cork faltered under pressure.

Updated: 20-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:06 IST
In an unforgettable display of sportsmanship, Tipperary overturned the odds with a commanding second-half performance in the All-Ireland hurling final, held at Croke Park. Against expectations, they trounced Cork by 15 points, claiming the coveted Liam McCarthy Cup in front of an audience exceeding 82,000.

Cork, arriving as league and Munster champions, seemed poised for their 30th title following a strong first half. However, Tipperary's resilience led to a remarkable turnaround, spearheaded by young star Darragh McCarthy's brilliant scoring. This defeat prolongs Cork's title drought, which now extends over two decades.

With memories of last year's narrow loss to Clare still fresh, Cork found their momentum disrupted by Tipperary's relentless defense. Ultimately, Tipperary's tactical adjustments and McCarthy's penalty conversion secured them a decisive victory, leaving Cork to regroup yet again.

