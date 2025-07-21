Napoli Strengthens Squad with Key Signings

Napoli has made significant strides in reinforcing their squad by acquiring defender Sam Beukema from Bologna for a sum of 30 million euros, as confirmed by the Serie A champions. The Dutch player has signed a five-year contract, according to reports from the Italian media.

Beukema transferred to Bologna in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar and has proven to be a valuable asset, making 80 appearances in various competitions over two seasons. Notably, he started all eight games in Bologna's Champions League campaign last season.

In addition to Beukema, Napoli has also secured the talents of Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Dutch winger Noa Lang, and Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca during the current transfer window, augmenting Antonio Conte's winning squad that secured a fourth Scudetto in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)