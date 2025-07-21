Left Menu

Napoli Strengthens Squad with Key Signings

Napoli has enhanced its roster by signing defender Sam Beukema from Bologna for 30 million euros, alongside other key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca. Beukema, a 26-year-old from the Netherlands, joined Bologna in 2023 and played a vital role in their recent Champions League run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 00:03 IST
Napoli has made significant strides in reinforcing their squad by acquiring defender Sam Beukema from Bologna for a sum of 30 million euros, as confirmed by the Serie A champions. The Dutch player has signed a five-year contract, according to reports from the Italian media.

Beukema transferred to Bologna in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar and has proven to be a valuable asset, making 80 appearances in various competitions over two seasons. Notably, he started all eight games in Bologna's Champions League campaign last season.

In addition to Beukema, Napoli has also secured the talents of Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Dutch winger Noa Lang, and Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca during the current transfer window, augmenting Antonio Conte's winning squad that secured a fourth Scudetto in May.

