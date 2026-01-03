Left Menu

OIL India Limited: Pioneering Strategic Mineral Development in Arunachal Pradesh

OIL India Limited has signed a significant agreement for a Composite Licence with the Phop Graphite and Vanadium block in Arunachal Pradesh. Partnering with the Center of Earth Science and Himalayan Studies, the project aims to bolster resource exploration, strengthen stakeholder coordination, and support sustainable mineral development in the region.

In a significant development, OIL India Limited has signed a Deed of Agreement for a Composite Licence concerning the Phop Graphite and Vanadium block at Yazali circle in Arunachal Pradesh. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the nation's critical minerals roadmap, aimed at resource security and energy transition.

The signing took place in Keyi Panyor district, attended by key figures such as state Geology and Mining secretary A K Singh, OIL's Chief General Manager Raghunath Mishra, and CESHS Director Tana Tage. With a 10 percent stake, CESHS joins the project as a local partner, bringing local expertise and community coordination capabilities.

Combining OIL's technical prowess with CESHS's local insights, the initiative is expected to enhance operational effectiveness, stakeholder cooperation, and promote responsible mineral development. This agreement signals a significant step towards achieving resource self-reliance and contributing to the sustainable development of Arunachal Pradesh.

