Plan also to raise 10,000 cadets as 'cyber warriors' who can stand as wall of digital defence: NCC DG Lt Gen Virendra Vats.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
