NCC plans to train 1 lakh cadets as Yuva Apda Mitras — first responders in wake of disasters: Corps' DG.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
NCC plans to train 1 lakh cadets as Yuva Apda Mitras — first responders in wake of disasters: Corps' DG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Tribal Youth: Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched
Nicholas Lee: Boosting India's Women's Cricket with Elite Training
Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas: Leading the Training Command of IAF
Training Village Defence Guards: Strengthening Rural Security in Chenab Valley
EPFO Academy Partners ICCfG to Embed Ethical Leadership in Public Service Training