Sports Digest: Wins, Injuries, and Key Transitions in Major Leagues

The Chicago White Sox secured their first series sweep of the season with a decisive win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, thanks to dynamic homers by Miguel Vargas and Mike Tauchman. Meanwhile, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman exited his game against the Brewers after sustaining a wrist injury.

In golf, Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the British Open, showing remarkable prowess with a four-shot victory. Legendary athlete Venus Williams is set to return to competitive tennis at the Washington Open after a 16-month hiatus.

As the sports world continues to evolve, veteran NFL player Taylor Decker hopes to recover soon after shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, NBA's L.A. Lakers made roster space for Marcus Smart. Notably, President Trump intervened in a Washington stadium deal, urging a name change for the Washington NFL team back to Redskins.