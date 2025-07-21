Cricket Diplomacy: Strengthening Nepal-India Ties Through Sport
Nepal's men's cricket team is training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Supported by the Indian government, this initiative aims to strengthen ties between the countries through cricket. India has facilitated training and practice tournaments for Nepal's teams in recent years.
Nepal's men's cricket team is sharpening its skills at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, from August 20 to September 4, in preparation for the T20 World Cup qualifiers. This initiative is backed by the Indian government to foster youth connections between India and Nepal.
The World Cup qualifiers set for October will be pivotal, with the main event hosted in India and Sri Lanka. India's collaboration with Nepal in cricket reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, further solidifying their partnership through shared sporting interests.
In furthering this diplomatic bridge, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar reaffirmed the country's support during his engagement with Nepalese cricket officials. Simultaneously, Nepal's women's team also partook in preparatory camps, underscoring the strong cricket ties between the two nations.
