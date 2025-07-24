Left Menu

Australia Bolsters Line-Up with Valetini and Skelton for Key Test Against Lions

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt strengthens his team's pack with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton ahead of the crucial second test against the British & Irish Lions. Their inclusion aims to enhance physicality and boost team confidence. Dave Porecki returns as well after a concussion, with Schmidt opting for a tactical 6-2 bench split.

Updated: 24-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to level the series, Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has reinforced his team's lineup with prominent forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton for Saturday's decisive second test against the British & Irish Lions.

The Wallabies suffered at the collision during last week's defeat, prompting Schmidt to bring back Valetini and Skelton, who were sidelined with calf injuries, to add much-needed muscle to the pack. Hooker Dave Porecki also returns, replacing Matt Faessler after recovering from a concussion sustained in a warm-up match against Fiji.

Schmidt, steering a relatively inexperienced squad, emphasized the importance of building confidence through successful outcomes. "It's about adding calm and experience," he remarked, highlighting the collective boost Valetini and Skelton provide. With a strategic 6-2 split on the bench, the Australians aim to tackle the Lions' formidable challenge head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

