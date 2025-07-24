Australia Bolsters Line-Up with Valetini and Skelton for Key Test Against Lions

In a bid to level the series, Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has reinforced his team's lineup with prominent forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton for Saturday's decisive second test against the British & Irish Lions.

The Wallabies suffered at the collision during last week's defeat, prompting Schmidt to bring back Valetini and Skelton, who were sidelined with calf injuries, to add much-needed muscle to the pack. Hooker Dave Porecki also returns, replacing Matt Faessler after recovering from a concussion sustained in a warm-up match against Fiji.

Schmidt, steering a relatively inexperienced squad, emphasized the importance of building confidence through successful outcomes. "It's about adding calm and experience," he remarked, highlighting the collective boost Valetini and Skelton provide. With a strategic 6-2 split on the bench, the Australians aim to tackle the Lions' formidable challenge head-on.

