Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Injury Adds to India's Woes Against England

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has been ruled out of the Test series against England after fracturing his toe. This injury adds to India's challenges as they trail 1-2. Ishan Kishan will replace him. This is Pant's second injury in the series, following his comeback in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:04 IST
Rishabh Pant's Injury Adds to India's Woes Against England
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture.

The injury occurred on the first day of the fourth Test, dealing a heavy blow to the team already grappling with a series of injuries.

Ishan Kishan has been called up as Pant's replacement. The team, currently trailing 1-2, hopes to overcome these challenges in the remainder of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025