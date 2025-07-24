Rishabh Pant's Injury Adds to India's Woes Against England
Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has been ruled out of the Test series against England after fracturing his toe. This injury adds to India's challenges as they trail 1-2. Ishan Kishan will replace him. This is Pant's second injury in the series, following his comeback in 2022.
In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture.
The injury occurred on the first day of the fourth Test, dealing a heavy blow to the team already grappling with a series of injuries.
Ishan Kishan has been called up as Pant's replacement. The team, currently trailing 1-2, hopes to overcome these challenges in the remainder of the series.
