Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at DGC Junior Golf Tournament 2025

The 15th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Tournament showcased resilience as young golfers battled rain and fierce competition. Key highlights included playoffs in top categories and strong performances by ranked players. The event, marking a rise in golf's popularity, was praised by officials for encouraging young talent and enhancing India's golf landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:21 IST
Winner Rehnoor Malik, Rakshit Dahiya, & Rashi Misra receiving their prizes from Anju Munjal Senior VP, Usha International. (Photo: Usha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 15th edition of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament 2025 wrapped up at the historic venue, overcoming challenges posed by intermittent rain. Nevertheless, the tournament provided a platform for more than 180 young aspirants, aged six to 22, to exhibit determination and skill on the iconic Lodhi and Peacock courses.

One of the most competitive in recent memory, the tournament demanded playoffs in the premier categories: Category A Girls and the DGC Championship Trophy for Boys. Presented by Usha, the event saw Rashi Misra triumph over fellow 15-year-old Yogya on the second playoff hole, while defending champion Rakshit Dahiya narrowly overcame Sukhman Singh in the third playoff hole in the boys' category.

The rise in participants from 90 in 2023 to over 180 highlighted the sport's growing appeal. Notably, 12 sub-par rounds were recorded despite tough conditions, with the DGC introducing cash prizes for such performances. Officials praised the participants, commending Usha's support for nurturing Indian golf talent and reflecting on the bright prospects for these young athletes in shaping the future of golf. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

