Oscar Piastri Shines at Belgian Grand Prix Practice

Formula One sensation Oscar Piastri led the practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix with impressive speed, overshadowing Max Verstappen and McLaren. The event marked a new chapter for Red Bull, racing without longtime manager Christian Horner for the first time since 2005, adding excitement to the competition.

Formula One frontrunner Oscar Piastri demonstrated remarkable performance during the Belgian Grand Prix practice session, surpassing Max Verstappen by 0.404 seconds. Piastri's speed highlighted the session as Red Bull entered a new era without their seasoned manager Christian Horner.

The practice session on Friday set the stage for the weekend's sprint format, with qualifying for Saturday's 100km race replacing the usual second practice round. Lando Norris of McLaren followed in third, while Mercedes' George Russell secured fourth place.

The session also saw Lance Stroll of Aston Martin finishing eighth, with Fernando Alonso in ninth. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar completed the top 10 amid significant team changes, as former boss Laurent Mekies began his new role following Horner's departure.

