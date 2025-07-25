UPDATE 2-Cricket-Record-breaking Root puts England in control and in sight of series win

Joe Root moved to second in the all-time test run scorer charts with a superb 150 to put England in control on day three of the fourth test against India on Friday, with the hosts 544-7 at the close of play, giving them a first innings lead of 186 runs. Yorkshire batter Root strolled to a staggering 38th test hundred, before passing another milestone in climbing above former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second place in the all-time list as he reached 121 not out just before tea.

England skipper Ben Stokes, plagued by injuries in recent years, retired hurt with cramp in the evening session when on 66, safe in the knowledge his side would remain in the driving seat in his absence. Root eventually was stumped off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, but the damage to India's resolve had been done.

Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes followed Root back to the pavilion, with Stokes re-emerging to add more runs to his total, finishing the day unbeaten 77, alongside Liam Dawson on 21. With two days still to play, England are firm favourites to secure the win in Manchester, one that would seal victory in the five-match series with one test still to come.

