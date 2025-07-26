Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mets acquire LHP Gregory Soto from Orioles

The New York Mets bolstered their bullpen on Friday by acquiring left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. In exchange, the Orioles received two minor league prospects in right-handers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.

NHL-Five former players acquitted of sexual assault face uncertain NHL future

Five former members of Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior ice hockey team may have been acquitted this week in a high-profile sexual assault case but whether they can resume their NHL careers is still to be determined. Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote were each found not guilty on Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada gala in 2018 to celebrate the team's world junior championship victory.

Yankees acquire 3B Ryan McMahon from Rockies

The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two minor league pitchers on Friday. The Yankees will send left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz to the Rockies in exchange for McMahon, who was viewed as one of the top available positional players on the market.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts out of lineup vs. Sox, could return Saturday

Mookie Betts did not travel with the Dodgers and will not play Friday night when Los Angeles faces the host Boston Red Sox as he deals with a personal matter, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday. However, Betts is expected to arrive in Boston around the 7:15 p.m. ET start of Saturday's game. Roberts said he is unsure whether Betts will be in the lineup Saturday.

Avalanche trade F Oskar Olausson to Sharks for F Danil Gushchin

The Avalanche and Sharks traded forwards, with Danil Gushchin headed to Colorado in exchange for fellow forward Oskar Olausson. Russian native Gushchin notched two goals and five points in 18 games from 2023-2025 with the Sharks, who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Red Sox place IF Marcelo Mayer (wrist) on IL, recall David Hamilton

Boston Red Sox rookie Marcelo Mayer was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday, retroactive to Thursday, as the infielder suffered a right wrist sprain. Infielder David Hamilton, who has played 62 games for the Red Sox in 2025, was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Reports: Bengals, rookie DE Shemar Stewart reach contract agreement

The Cincinnati Bengals and rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract Friday, per multiple reports. Stewart, drafted 17th overall out of Texas A&M, was the final first-round selection that remained unsigned. Most first-round picks signed their rookie contracts in May or June, but Stewart and the Bengals faced an impasse stemming from contract language that could void his future guaranteed money.

US government says Virginia school gender policies unlawful

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said five school districts in Democratic-leaning northern Virginia were violating federal law by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and other facilities matching their gender identity. The agency gave the districts which educate about a third of Virginia's public school students, 10 days to agree with its findings or face possible "enforcement actions" by the Department of Justice, the education department said in a statement.

Reports: WR DJ Chark to sign with Falcons

Free agent wide receiver DJ Chark will reportedly sign with Atlanta after visiting the Falcons on Friday, according to multiple reports. The move comes a week after Chark visited with the Chicago Bears.

NFL-About 100 players, two dozen club employees face fines for selling Super Bowl tickets

About 100 NFL players and two dozen employees from several teams face fines for selling this year's Super Bowl tickets for more than face value, a source told Reuters on Friday, activity that violated a long-standing league policy. Players will be fined 1.5 times the face value of the ticket they sold while club employees will be fined twice the amount. ESPN first broke the news on the fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)