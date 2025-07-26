Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shelton tops Tiafoe on sweltering night in Washington

Ben Shelton beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2) 6-4 in an electrifying match at the Washington Open on Friday to advance to the semifinals on a day marked by suffocating humidity in the nation's capital. Shelton blasted an ace on match point to seal the win and avenge his five-set loss to Tiafoe at last year's U.S. Open as the 22-year-old continues to make strides in his breakout season.

WTA roundup: All-Czech final on tap in Prague

No. 1 seed Linda Noskova and No. 5 Marie Bouzkova will meet in Saturday's all-Czech final at the Livesport Prague Open. Noskova rolled over No. 4 Xinyu Wang of China 6-4, 6-1 in 70 minutes and Bouzkova ousted countrywoman Tereza Valentova 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 54 minutes in Friday's semifinals.

NHL-Five former players acquitted of sexual assault face uncertain NHL future

Five former members of Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior ice hockey team may have been acquitted this week in a high-profile sexual assault case but whether they can resume their NHL careers is still to be determined. Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote were each found not guilty on Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada gala in 2018 to celebrate the team's world junior championship victory.

Yankees acquire 3B Ryan McMahon from Rockies

The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two minor league pitchers on Friday. The Yankees will send left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz to the Rockies in exchange for McMahon, who was viewed as one of the top available positional players on the market.

Soccer-Messi and Alba suspended for one match for missing MLS All-Star

Lionel Messi has been suspended for one game after sitting out the MLS All-Star Game without prior approval, the league said on Friday. The Inter Miami forward and his teammate, Jordi Alba, did not compete on Wednesday despite not being injured, even though they were included in the All-Star roster.

Athletics' Nick Kurtz becomes first rookie with 4-HR game

Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz hit four home runs in his team's 15-3 road win over the Houston Astros on Friday night, becoming the first rookie in major league history to accomplish the feat. Kurtz, 22, also matched the major league record for total bases with 19, originally set by Shawn Green of the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002, in Milwaukee. Green also homered four times in that game.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts out of lineup vs. Sox, could return Saturday

Mookie Betts did not travel with the Dodgers and will not play Friday night when Los Angeles faces the host Boston Red Sox as he deals with a personal matter, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday. However, Betts is expected to arrive in Boston around the 7:15 p.m. ET start of Saturday's game. Roberts said he is unsure whether Betts will be in the lineup Saturday.

Reports: Bengals, rookie DE Shemar Stewart reach contract agreement

The Cincinnati Bengals and rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract Friday, per multiple reports. Stewart, drafted 17th overall out of Texas A&M, was the final first-round selection that remained unsigned. Most first-round picks signed their rookie contracts in May or June, but Stewart and the Bengals faced an impasse stemming from contract language that could void his future guaranteed money.

US government says Virginia school gender policies unlawful

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said five school districts in Democratic-leaning northern Virginia were violating federal law by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and other facilities matching their gender identity. The agency gave the districts which educate about a third of Virginia's public school students, 10 days to agree with its findings or face possible "enforcement actions" by the Department of Justice, the education department said in a statement.

Reports: WR DJ Chark to sign with Falcons

Free agent wide receiver DJ Chark will reportedly sign with Atlanta after visiting the Falcons on Friday, according to multiple reports. The move comes a week after Chark visited with the Chicago Bears.

NFL-About 100 players, two dozen club employees face fines for selling Super Bowl tickets

About 100 NFL players and two dozen employees from several teams face fines for selling this year's Super Bowl tickets for more than face value, a source told Reuters on Friday, activity that violated a long-standing league policy. Players will be fined 1.5 times the face value of the ticket they sold while club employees will be fined twice the amount. ESPN first broke the news on the fines.

