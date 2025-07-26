East Bengal Triumphs in Kolkata Derby Thriller

East Bengal emerged victorious over Mohun Bagan in a riveting Kolkata Derby, clinching a 3-2 win in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division at Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

Bino George's side made a dynamic start, with Jesin TK opening the scoring early before Sayan Banerjee doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Mohun Bagan rallied after the break, leveling the game through Leewan Castanha and Kiyan Nassiri.

However, David Lalhlansanga's decisive header restored East Bengal's lead, which they maintained despite late drama, including missed scoring opportunities and a red card for Aman CK. Fans celebrated exuberantly, lighting torches and waving flags, further intensifying the lively match atmosphere.