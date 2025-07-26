ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025: UAE to Host Cricketing Extravaganza

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. This tournament, a highlight of Asian cricket, will feature top teams from the continent in an exhilarating sporting celebration.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi expressed the significance of hosting the tournament in the UAE, emphasizing the opportunity it presents for fans across Asia to unite in a region known for its diversity. He highlighted the event as a testament to cricket's ability to foster unity and strengthen ties.

This edition will see an expansion to eight participating teams, up from six, allowing emerging cricketing nations to showcase their talents on a larger competitive stage. Matches will begin with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong, and India starting against the UAE. India's eagerly awaited clash against Pakistan is slated for September 14.

India's journey in the group stage will conclude with a match against Oman on September 19, followed by the Super 4 stage where the top two teams from each group will advance. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The tournament will culminate with the final on September 28. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)