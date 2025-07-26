Lando Norris Clinches Pole as Verstappen Shines in Belgian GP Sprint

Lando Norris secured pole position on Saturday for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix following a sprint race win earlier by Max Verstappen. Norris set the quickest time in the final session, with teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri narrowly missing the mark.

Charles Leclerc secured third place for Ferrari. Norris aims for his third consecutive Grand Prix win, becoming the first McLaren driver to take pole in Belgium since 2012. Rain is forecasted, suggesting possible turbulent conditions in Sunday's race.

In other developments, Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda achieved his best qualifying result, starting eighth, while Verstappen secured victory in a competitive sprint race, pushing the boundaries by driving what he termed "15 qualifying laps."

