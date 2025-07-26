Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Dramatic Wins

In a gripping display of tennis prowess, Ben Shelton clinched victory over Frances Tiafoe at the Washington Open, advancing to the semifinals under oppressive humidity. Shelton's ace at match point not only secured his triumph but also avenged his previous loss to Tiafoe, marking a high point in his breakout season.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew made waves in the sports world by acquiring striker Wessam Abou Ali. The MLS club reportedly invested $7.5 million to bring the Egyptian Premier League standout to their lineup, signaling a significant strategic enhancement ahead of the season's challenges.

The sports realm also saw Miami Dolphins countering the injury setback of Artie Burns by signing free agent cornerback Jack Jones. This tactical move showcases the team's adaptability and commitment to maintaining a strong defensive lineup despite hurdles.

Nick Kurtz made history with an unprecedented four-home-run game, joining a prestigious record holder in major league baseball. His remarkable feat fueled the Athletics to a dominant victory over the Houston Astros, spotlighting him as a player of growing prowess.

In Formula One, Max Verstappen reassured Red Bull of his unwavering reliability at the Belgian Grand Prix, providing a morale boost to the team under its new leadership.

Off-field, the U.S. State Department is reviewing the denied visas for Venezuelan Little League players, a decision impacting their participation in an international tournament. On a broader scope, women's football in Europe is witnessing a surge in popularity, highlighted by record attendances at the Women's Euros as anticipation builds for the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)