Systematic Change Needed for Lasting Success in Indian Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal emphasizes the need for a structured system to nurture young talent in Indian table tennis. While recent successes are promising, systemic support is essential for long-term growth. Enhanced policymaking, under the new Sports Bill, aims to address anti-doping and ensure athlete-centric decisions.

Updated: 27-07-2025 11:16 IST
Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal has called for a significant overhaul in Indian table tennis to ensure young talents seamlessly transition to the senior level. While India has recently seen success, including three bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Championships, Kamal highlights the need for a structured system to sustain growth.

Kamal argues that a systematic approach would ensure long-term success and maintain a consistent pipeline of champions. "The challenge is consistency," he said, stressing the importance of developing talent from a young age. He envisions starting with athletes as young as 11, ensuring that India looks ahead to events as far as 2036.

In his role as Vice Chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's Athletes Commission, Kamal commends the new Sports Bill for its athlete-first policies and enhanced anti-doping measures. The bill aims to involve athletes in policymaking and holds coaches accountable for doping infractions, marking a pivotal shift in Indian sports governance.

