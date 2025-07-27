Torrential Challenges: Belgian F1 Grand Prix Delayed

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, set at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, faced significant delays as rain and poor visibility forced a halt in proceedings. After an initial formation lap behind the safety car, the race was paused, leaving drivers and fans in suspense.

McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris voiced his concerns over radio communication, highlighting the severe visibility challenges, despite manageable standing water. The Briton's observations underscored the dangerous conditions prevailing on the track.

Ultimately, the rain-affected race went down in history as the shortest ever in Formula One, with only three laps recorded behind the safety car, resulting in the awarding of half points.

(With inputs from agencies.)