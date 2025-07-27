Left Menu

Torrential Challenges: Belgian F1 Grand Prix Delayed

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was delayed due to rain and poor visibility, causing the cars to retreat to the pit lane. McLaren's Lando Norris reported visibility issues over the radio. Ultimately, only three laps were completed behind the safety car in this shortest-ever F1 race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:56 IST
Torrential Challenges: Belgian F1 Grand Prix Delayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, set at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, faced significant delays as rain and poor visibility forced a halt in proceedings. After an initial formation lap behind the safety car, the race was paused, leaving drivers and fans in suspense.

McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris voiced his concerns over radio communication, highlighting the severe visibility challenges, despite manageable standing water. The Briton's observations underscored the dangerous conditions prevailing on the track.

Ultimately, the rain-affected race went down in history as the shortest ever in Formula One, with only three laps recorded behind the safety car, resulting in the awarding of half points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025