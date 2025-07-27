UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Belgian Grand Prix starts after long rain delay

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix started after four laps behind the safety car on Sunday following a delay of nearly an hour and a half due to rain and poor visibility at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

After an initial formation lap behind the safety car, the cars were brought into the pit lane and the starting procedure halted. "I can't see a lot behind the safety car so I can't imagine what it's like for everyone else," McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris, who is nine points behind championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri, said over the team radio.

After the long wait, the FIA cleared the race to start once standing water had been removed. The safety car then led the field around to assess visibility before a rolling start was decided.

The rain-affected 2021 Belgian Grand Prix remains the shortest race in Formula One history with only three laps completed behind the safety car and half points awarded. "We should just run," said Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen over the radio when the red flags were shown. "They're way too cautious."

Nico Rosberg, the retired 2016 world champion, told Sky Sports television that there was little drivers could do other than wait. "The conditions out there are horrendous and the race start will be extremely difficult," said the German.

"You can't see anything. You have long straights but must stay flat, but you're blind, looking left or right at the wall to find a brake marker board."

