Piastri's Masterclass: Conquering the Belgian Circuit

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix, reinforcing his dominance in the Formula One circuit. The McLaren driver outmaneuvered teammate Lando Norris with a daring early move, securing a crucial win that extended his lead to 16 points.

Despite the race being delayed for over an hour due to adverse weather conditions that shrouded Spa-Francorchamps in low visibility, Piastri remained unfazed. He seized an opportunity during the initial phases, exploiting the wreckage of Eau Rouge to slipstream past Norris, capitalizing on every inch and second.

The race saw mixed strategies, with Piastri opting for a single pit stop to change to medium tires on lap 12. He maintained his front-running position until the end, finishing 3.415 seconds ahead of Norris. This win marks McLaren's sixth one-two finish this season, proving their formidable presence on the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)