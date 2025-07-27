Left Menu

Piastri's Masterclass: Conquering the Belgian Circuit

Oscar Piastri secured victory at the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix, surpassing teammate Lando Norris and extending his lead in the Formula One standings. Despite challenging conditions, Piastri executed a decisive early move, leading a McLaren one-two finish. Charles Leclerc finished third, while reigning champion Max Verstappen took fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:57 IST
Piastri's Masterclass: Conquering the Belgian Circuit
Oscar Piastri

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix, reinforcing his dominance in the Formula One circuit. The McLaren driver outmaneuvered teammate Lando Norris with a daring early move, securing a crucial win that extended his lead to 16 points.

Despite the race being delayed for over an hour due to adverse weather conditions that shrouded Spa-Francorchamps in low visibility, Piastri remained unfazed. He seized an opportunity during the initial phases, exploiting the wreckage of Eau Rouge to slipstream past Norris, capitalizing on every inch and second.

The race saw mixed strategies, with Piastri opting for a single pit stop to change to medium tires on lap 12. He maintained his front-running position until the end, finishing 3.415 seconds ahead of Norris. This win marks McLaren's sixth one-two finish this season, proving their formidable presence on the grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025