India's Resolute Stand Denies England Series Victory

India's cricket team mounted a stunning defense to draw the fourth test against England, preventing a series win for the hosts. Despite a daunting start, India held their ground, ending the day at 425-4.

Shubman Gill's impressive century, along with stalwart innings from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, withstood England's aggressive play. The test saw a considerable first-innings total of 669 from England.

The keenly watched series remains at 2-1 in England's favor, setting the stage for a decisive final test in London at the Oval on Thursday.

