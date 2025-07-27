Left Menu

Piastri's Strategic Triumph Amid Spa's Torrential Challenge

Oscar Piastri showcased a daring performance to clinch the Belgian Grand Prix in treacherous conditions, extending his lead in the Formula One title race. McLaren celebrated another one-two finish as teammate Lando Norris trailed in second, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:39 IST
Oscar Piastri passed his teammate Lando Norris with a bold early maneuver to secure a win at the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix. This victory extends Piastri's lead in the Formula One title race to 16 points, marking his sixth win of the season.

The race, held at Spa-Francorchamps, faced lengthy delays due to adverse weather conditions that caused significant visibility issues. Piastri capitalized on a rolling start after safety checks, overtaking Norris with a daring move on the wet track.

With McLaren celebrating another one-two finish, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen remains third in the standings, with McLaren leading the constructors' championship ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

